Indane Gas Cylinder Booking: How To Book Indane Gas By SMS Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Technology has made our daily life so much easier; you don't have to wait in line to book an LPG Gas cylinder. You can book a cylinder through your smartphone and can get it at your doorsteps. LPG gas cylinders are one of the essential for cooking in every home. Now, customers have several options to book Indane Gas Refill LPG Cylinder online.

One can book the gas cylinder by logging in at the Indane official portal indane.co.in or through the Indane Gas app. Besides, one can also book by SMS from the registered mobile phone. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to register your mobile number and how to book Indane Gas by SMS.

How To Register Mobile Number And Book Indane Gas By SMS

To use the SMS facility for the first time, you need to register your contact number. To register the mobile number, you need to send an SMS to your Gas agency number. You can search for your State gas agency number from Google. Follow this step to register your contact number:

Step 1: Open your SMS and type IOC > users' STD Code + Distributor's contact number > consumer number and then send to your gas agency number.

For example, if your distributor's telephone number is 26899745 and the consumer number is 12345678, it can be sent in this way- IOC 02226899745 12345678.

Once your mobile number is registered, the next refill booking will have to be sent from the same mobile number. And you need to type only IOC and send it to your gas booking number.

In addition, one can book the gas cylinder by a phone call which is the most convenient way. For that, you need to give a call to Indane Gas Booking number 9911554411 and an automated question will be asked. To book the cylinder, they will ask to press a digit number and once your booking request will be accepted you will get an SMS to your registered mobile number.

Best Mobiles in India