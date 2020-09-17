IPL 2020 Subscription And Special Recharge Plans: Get Disney+ Hotstar Subscription To Watch IPL 2020 Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

IPL 2020 is about to begin after much delay in the UAE. The cricket matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels and can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. If you're going to subscribe to the Disney+ Hotstar, you can avail these offers from several platforms like Jio, Airtel, Flipkart, and more.

Before we get into the discount and free subscription offers, you should know there are several plans on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. These include the Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack costing Rs. 399 and the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription costing Rs. 1,499 annually. If you wish to watch the IPL 2020, you'll need either of these subscription plans on an annual basis, which can be availed on these recharge offers.

Reliance Jio Cricket Pack Recharge Plans For IPL 2020

Reliance Jio prepaid users have many benefits as these recharges come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription as part of the Jio Cricket Pack. Here are some of the plans listed below:

The Jio Cricket Pack starts from Rs. 401 and offers 28 data validity, with unlimited voice calls and 3GB data per day.

The Rs. 499 Jio Cricket Pack provides a total of 84GB data without any voice calls for 56 days.

The Jio Rs. 598 plan offers 112GB data and unlimited calls for 56 days.

The Jio Rs. 777 plan provides 131GB data and unlimited voice calls for 84 days.

The Jio Rs. 2,599 plans offer 740GB data in total and unlimited calls for 365 days.

Reliance JioFiber Unlimited Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Additionally, users can check out the Reliance JioFibre options to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Users also get the Sony Liv, Jio cinema, Voot, and Zee5 subscription. These plans are listed below:

• Rs. 999 JioFibre Gold plan offers 150Mbps speed and unlimited data

• Rs. 1,499 JioFibre Diamond plan offers 300Mbps speed

• Rs. 2,499 JioFibre Diamond+ plan offers 500Mbps speed

• Rs. 3,999 JioFibre Platinum plan offers 1Gbps speed

Miss karne ka risk kyu le rahe ho bro? Watch Dream 11 IPL 2020 only with DisneyPlusHotstarVIP #KehnaMatBatayaNahii pic.twitter.com/eXCshp3iaz — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) September 17, 2020

Airtel Plans Offering IPL 2020 Recharge

Airtel prepaid users also have a couple of recharge plans to watch the IPL 2020. Some of the Airtel prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription along with Airtel Xstream video streaming app subscription are listed below:

• Rs. 448 plan offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calling for 28 days.

• Rs. 599 plan offers 2GB daily data and unlimited voice calling for 56 days.

• Rs. 2,698 plan offering 2GB daily data and unlimited voice calling for 365 days.

Get Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Via Flipkart

Flipkart is commonly associated with online shopping. And if you're a regular Flipkart shopper, you must be familiar with Flipkart SuperCoins. Using the Flipkart SuperCoins, you can even recharge your Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Presently, if you have Flipkart SuperCoins worth Rs. 399, you can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. You can also get the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for 1,499 Flipkart SuperCoins.

The IPL season is one of the most-enjoyed cricket seasons in the country. Despite the delay, the IPL 2020 is one of the most eagerly awaited cricket tournaments. With the aforementioned recharge plans, you can enjoy watching the IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without any additional costs.

Best Mobiles in India