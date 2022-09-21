Is Your Instagram Account Hacked? Here’s How To Restore It Features oi-Rohit Arora

With the rampant rollout of new features and tools, Instagram has been consistently improving its user experience on both the mobile app and the desktop version. Instagram has been consistently scaling up the user experience on its platform. The photo-sharing app has been rapidly improving security features on its platform to ensure that users' data is never compromised.

Despite these precautions, we frequently hear of Instagram account hacks. Given the platform's abundance of content creators, this is a major concern that the brand strives to address as effectively as possible. Instagram is extremely strict about any suspicious activity on its platform and notifies users if such activity is detected on any account.

There are several methods you can use to secure your Instagram account and keep hackers at bay. However, if your account security is breached and taken control of, you can easily recover it. Here's what you need to do.

How Do You Know If Your Instagram Account Has Been Hacked?

If you are unable to upload or share new posts using your account, chances are it is more than a simple bug. If this is a recurring problem, your account security may have been compromised. Furthermore, if you notice any unknown posts shared on your account or messages to contacts that you haven't sent, it's possible that your account has been hacked.

Here's How Instagram Notifies Of Suspicious Activities:

In most cases, Instagram makes sure the user is notified of any fraudulent activity on the user profile. The company sends an email from its security account (security.mail@Instagram) that the email address has been changed or any other suspicious activity is being carried out.

Do check your registered email address if you have received any such mail from the aforementioned email address before proceeding with the recovery steps. You can also request a new login link from Instagram to secure your account.

Steps To Request A New Login Link From Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram login page.

Step 2: Tap on the Get Help logging-in option (for Android) or Forgot Password (for iPhones).

Step 3: Feed in the credentials including the email address, and user name with which you have registered your account. Select the 'Can't Reset Your Password' option in case you don't remember the details. Click on Next and follow the on-screen instruction to reset the password.

Step 4: Enter the captcha for verification.

Step 5: You can now select from the options including email and phone number.

Step 6: Click on Next.

Step 7: Now, tap on the new login link received via email or text message after selecting Next. Follow the steps on the screen to log in.

Notably, you can also request a new security code from Instagram to log in. This is when you don't wish to log in using the email address or have not received the new login link on your mail ID. You can perform the following steps on both Instagram Android and iOS apps.

Steps To Request A Security Code If Instagram Account Is Compromised

Step 1: Open the Instagram log-in page again and select Get Help logging in or Forgot Password on Android and iOS devices respectively.

Step 2: Fill in the required details such as email address or phone number registered with the account and then select the Need More Help option.

Step 3: Complete the steps as listed on the screen.

Step 4: Now, tap on either the email address or phone number and then hit on the Send security code option.

Step 5: Click on "I can't access this email or phone number," if you don't receive the security code. Follow the on-screen steps to get control of your account back.

Instagram will ask for verification details if you have submitted a support request for your account without necessary details such as photos. An automatic response will be sent from Meta's Support team asking for identity verification. You will need to provide the correct email address or registered phone number and the type of device that you were using last (Android or iOS, etc.)

You might also be asked for a video selfie with your head being tilted at different angles. With this Instagram will verify if the details provided are authentic and will confirm your identity to give you control back of your hacked account.

