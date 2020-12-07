Jio Postpaid Bill Payment: How to Pay Jio Postpaid Bill Online Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Jio has become one of the most popular telecom brands in India in the past few years. The secret for the company's success in such a short period is the value for money postpaid and prepaid plans that offer vast internet connectivity and calling data. The brand recently launched the PostPaid Plus service which comprises a bunch of new postpaid plans.

The Jio PostPaid Plus is announced with a price range of Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499 in the country. In addition to the internet and calling, these new postpaid plans are being offered with other benefits as well. The company is offering subscriptions for OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+, and Hotstar VIP among others.

There is a huge user-base that is currently using Jio postpaid services in India. The operator is not just good at providing cheap data plans, but also services. Getting a new connection and paying bills is easy with Jio postpaid. In this article, we are helping you with Jio postpaid bill payments and will guide you with the easy steps to make payments for Jio postpaid mobile.

How To Pay Jio Postpaid Mobile Bill In India

It isn't much of a task to pay Jio postpaid mobile bill via online mode in India. In fact, the procedure is similar to how you pay bills for other telecom operators such as Vodafone and Airtel. Using the online mode of payment saves your time and the hassle of visiting an offline store.

Just for reference, you can pay the Jio postpaid bill both via smartphone or laptop/pc. You just need to have a stable internet connection for a secure transaction.

Step 1: You can pay the Jio postpaid bill directly from the official Jio website. You can click on this link to visit the payment page directly. This can be done both via smartphones and laptops.

Step 2: If you are making payments via the aforementioned step, you need to click on the 'Quick Pay' option and follow the remaining on-screen steps to complete the payment.

Step 3: The second and most easy way to pay Jio bills online is by using UPI apps. You can use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and others to make the payment.

Step 4: The procedure remains the same for all such UPI apps. You need to go to the 'new payments' tab and select the postpaid bill option.

Step 5: Select the network operator as Jio and add the number whose bill needs to be paid.

Step 6: Complete the bill payment by confirming the OTP for the transaction.

Best Mobiles in India