Mobikwik Data Leaked On Dark Web: How To Delete Account Permanently For Safety?

Mobikwik, Paytm, and Google Pay are amongst the oldest such digital payment apps available for Android and iOS users in India. The Indian government also regulated the confirmation of KYC details for the usage of such apps allowing for easy regulation and monitoring. But, the data leak is inevitable despite several security layers on any app or website. Mobikwik, the homegrown digital payments app is the latest one to take the hit.

Mobikwik Data Leak: How Did It Happen?

According to Rajshekhar Rajharia (a security researcher), around 6TB of KYC data has been put up for sale on the dark web along with 350GB of compressed mysql dump data which is from a leaked company's server. This has compromised the security of 11 crore Indians with the card details along with personal information and Adhar/Pan card soft copy floating on the dark web.

This claim by Rajharia has been backed by some other security researchers and online users. Users have been uploading screenshots confirming Mobikwik data being put up for sale online. Some reports even suggested the transactions being done in bitcoins.

Apparently, Mobikwik has denied any security breach on its server. The company has acknowledged the reports and claims that a thorough investigation has been done to cross-check any security lapse or breach on its servers and didn't find any issues with the same.

It seems that we will have to wait for some more authentic investigations to be confirmed of any such security threat on Mobikwik. If the new report of data leak has raised your concerns and you are now wary of using Mobikwik, you have the option to disable the account temporarily or delete it as well. The steps are as follows:

How To Permanently Delete Mobikwik Account?

Step 1: Open the Mobikwik app on your respective smartphones or visit the desktop version via any web browser on your laptop or PCs.

Step 2: Go to the 'Help' section and select the 'Account Deactivation' option.

Step 3: Now raise the support ticket comprising a message stating the reason for the account deactivation and submit it.

Step 4: The account will be deactivated once the support team processes the request.

Step 5: If you haven't transferred the remaining amount from your wallet to any other account, the same will be transferred back to your registered bank account.

It is worth mentioning that you can drop a mail directly to the Mobikwik support team to de-activate your account. Following are the steps for the same:

Step 1: You need to write a mail to support@mobikwik.com stating the reason for de-activating the account.

Step 2: Add all the necessary details along with screenshots of the account before sending the final message.

Step 3: You will get a confirmation mail from the company on the same.

