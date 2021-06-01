Qtoken Delhi; How To Order Liquor Online in Delhi? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is finally ramping down in India. The average number of active cases is slowing down and the government's move to impose the lockdown has helped break the infection spread across the country. However, the pandemic isn't over yet and the state governments have extended the lockdown while easing some restrictions.

Delhi has also extended the lockdown period till June 7 but has given some relaxation to restrictions. Earlier, only the deliveries of only essential commodities were allowed, however, one can now order booze amongst other non-essential commodities online. Delhi government has allowed the delivery of alcohol starting today, i.e June 1. Here's how you can order liquor online in Delhi:

How To Order Liquor Online In Delhi?

The initiative for online liquor delivery comes as a part of Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules 2021 published on May 31, 2021. It states that the L-13 licence holders for the alcohol trade would be allowed for doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi.

The buyers will need to use a mobile app or an online web portal to get the liquor delivered to the doorstep. The guidelines state, "The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through the mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution."

Before any of the liquor stores in the national capital starts with online delivery, it has been made a mandate for them to complete the verification process. All the L-13 license holders who plan on going ahead with the doorstep liquor delivery would have to register themselves on the respective apps and portals.

Currently, the Delhi government has not issued the guidelines for liquor delivery. Therefore, the designated apps and online portals remain unknown. It is worth mentioning that the order could only be done via a mobile app or website and no phone calls.

This is not the first of a kind move taken by the Delhi government. A similar approach opted last year as well following large queues were witnessed outside liquor shops raising concerns wide-scale infection spread. The government had released Q-tokens using which one was allowed to order liquor online.

Earlier the Delhi Government had introduced Q-tokens/E-tokens and a website 'http://qtoken.in/' was developed for the same, However, at the time of writing this website remains inactive. So, expect a similar website for online liquor delivery in the coming days.

