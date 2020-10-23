Just In
Telegram App for PC: How to Download and Use Telegram App On Windows PC/ Laptop
Telegram is one of the most popular cloud-based instant messaging platforms. You can avail its services on smartphones as well as PCs and laptops. The instant messaging platform helps us stay connected with our peers on-the-go. The company is proactive in launching new features for its mobile platform, but the desktop version also has several useful features to offer.
While most of you must be aware of the steps to download and run this app on Android and iOS, but not everyone is familiar with its desktop version. In this article, we are guiding you with the steps to download and run Telegram on PC and laptop.
Steps To Download And Run Telegram On PC and Laptop
The steps to download and use Telegram instant messaging service on laptops and PCs are fairly simple and the steps are identical for both Windows and Mac OS. Let's have a look:
Step 1: The first thing that you need to do is visit the official Telegram website. You can click on this link or type www.telegram.org.
Step 2: When you scroll down you will be able to see 'Telegram for PC/Mac/Linux', click on that.
Step 3: Once you click on the aforementioned tab, you will be taken to another page where you can select the version of the OS on which your laptop runs (we are taking Windows OS for reference).
Step 4: Once the setup is downloaded follow the on-screen installation process.
Step 5: Now, all you need to add your registered mobile phone number and you will get an OTP code on your smartphone.
Step 6: Enter the code you received on your smartphone into the PC/ laptop app and you are good to go.
