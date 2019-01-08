These "How To" topics were trending most on Google Search in 2018

How to Send Sticker on Whats app

Everyone loves texting certain stickers just to express actually what they are thinking about certain texts. Just to summarize on how to execute the steps, we have shared few steps. You need to open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Select the contact to whom you want to send the sticker. Then tap on the 'Smiley' located at the left of the text box, or situated at different positions for different handsets. Select the 'Sticker' icon places besides the 'GIF' icon. Finally, tap on the sticker to send.

How to Link Aadhaar with Mobile number

You have to visit your telecom operator's store. Present before a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card. Then produce your mobile number. The outlet executes will send an OTP to the mobile number that has to be linked. You will have to provide your fingerprint to the executive. You will receive a confirmation SMS from your telecom operator. Reply ‘Y' to complete the e-KYC process.

How to make Rangoli

Choose the designs that you are comfortable with. Decide the location where you want to draw. Make a rough sketch of it on paper or anywhere.

Draw it on your suitable location, then apply different colors over it. Be sure of which color to apply where. Finally, you have to make sure that no one steps over it.

After finalizing, invite other members to approve whether the design looks to be fantastic or not.

How to Port mobile number

Please visit www.trai.gov.in for further details. Acquire Customer acquisition Form (CAF) & Porting Form. If eligible, Obtain 'Unique Porting Code' by sending an SMS from the mobile number you want to port to the number '1900' with text 'PORT' followed by space followed by your 10 digits mobile number you want to port. Finally, your mobile number will be ported.

How to invest Bitcoin

First, you need to create an account after that you will have to fill out your personal information. After filling, click- Buy Bitcoins. Then select the amount you wish to purchase, and click- Credit/Debit Card, for your method of payment. Enter your bitcoin wallet address, which should be a version of your public key. You can then add it with Paytm, Paypal etc.

How to apply Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Patient approaches impanelled hostiptals 'aarogya mitras' to provide support in beneficiary verification, authentication, query management, grievance redressal.

Then confirm eligibility preferably through Aadhaar. You have to Pre-authorize the request and approve- hospitals select packages, checks balance. You will have to submit supporting evidence required for treatment. For further details, you will have treatment, discharge and beneficiary feedback.

How to remove Holi Colour from a face

Before playing Holi, you can apply mustard or olive oil so that the color won't get darker. After you are done, you can make a paste of ‘besan' with curd. Apply it over your face.

It will not only cool off your face from the chemicals but will also greatly relief- preventing the allergies. Keep gently rubbing your face for a longer time, and then leave it for several minutes.

While bathing make sure about the soap you are using. The soap you would be using, should not leave your skin dry.

How to check 10th results 2018

Just visit Google's platform, and select the related official site. Place your registration number, and then apply for roll number. Finally, you need to submit.

Within seconds, a page will open which will depict your scorecards or 10th result. At the same time, before looking for the results you can put the respective year for which you need a result.

How to solve Rubik's cube

First, you have to solve the White Cross. As a goal cross, make a White Cross with Edge pieces matching the Centerpieces. Then solve the White Corners by holding your cube. The White cross should be on UP face while you are solving the White Corner pieces.

Then solve the Middle Layer by holding your cube. As per your likings, you can select any colored align to make the cube perfect.

How to check Name in NRC Assam

First, log on to the official website- http://www.assam.gov.in. Then go the 'For complete draft NRC' section and select any of the link given below in the section. Finally, you will get the result what you are looking for. Similarly, you can look for different other states, and check your names for the related state. This is how you can check your names in NRC of any region.