Twitter Advanced Search: What Is Twitter Advanced Search? How to Use On Mobile App? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Twitter is a well-noted platform for microblogging all across the globe. The social media platform has been updated with several new features in recent times that make using this application easy and useful. In one of our recent articles, we have discussed the Twitter 'Moments' feature which was introduced by the company for curated short stories. This article focuses on another Twitter feature called 'Advanced search'.

It is one of the recent features which the company has introduced to make it easy for the masses to look up a specific tweet or topic. Twitter has a large user base and numerous tweets can be found floating around. However, finding a specific tweet while going through a timeline can be a task at times. The 'Advanced search' is what comes to the rescue here. If you have had tough times finding your way through a specific tweet, then this article is what you need to go through. Take a look at the steps:

How To Use Twitter Advanced Search Feature

Before we proceed to the steps, we would like to add that the 'Advanced search' feature is available on both Twitter desktop and mobile versions. There is no direct option available for this feature on the smartphone application; however, the desktop version has a dedicated option for the same.

Step 1: If you are trying to use the 'Advanced search' option on a smartphone then you need to visit the 'twitter.com/search-advanced' website. You can also click on this link for the same.

Step 2: Now, search for the topic or tweet by filling-in the required fields. This will help for a refined search on the microblogging platform.

If you are using this feature on your laptop or PC, then you need to complete the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the standard 'search bar on Twitter.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Search Filters' which you will be able to locate on the top-right corner results page.

Step 3: Click on the 'Advanced search' option.

Step 4: Now, follow the remaining steps as mentioned for the mobile version.

