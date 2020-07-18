Vodafone Postpaid Bill Payment: How to Pay Your Vodafone Postpaid Bill Payment Online

Speaking of which, telecom companies are also giving users the option to make payments online. You can not only recharge your prepaid numbers but also pay postpaid mobile bills. This article will guide you with the steps with which you can pay Vodafone postpaid mobile bills.

How To Pay Vodafone Postpaid Bill Online?

There are several ways with which you can pay your Vodafone postpaid mobile online. The first and the most authentic way to pay the bill online is via company's website. You can either search on Google for the same or visit Vodafone.in website. If you still can't find the option, you can click on this link to visit the dedicated billing page on the company's website.

If you don't know the billing amount you can fetch and download it from the same page and make the payment via various online banking methods. This is not the only method with which you can make your Vodafone postpaid bill payment online. The UPI such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and PayTM are widely used for the online bill payments.

How To Make Payments Via Third Party Digital Payment Apps?

The aforementioned digital payments are most preferred when it comes to making payments online. But several banking apps also offer the provision for online bill payments. In fact, Vodafone also has an app from where you can make the payments.

We are taking Google Pay for reference here since the steps are similar for other apps as well. Once you open the app, go to the ‘+ New Payment' tab at the bottom. Select ‘Bill Payments' and you will be able to see options for electricity, DTH, and others.

Now go to the postpaid mobile option and select the operator (Vodafone). Now you simply need to add the number and link it to make the payments.