Want To Send WhatApp, Telegram Texts Without Typing? Follow These Simple Steps

Modern-day modes of communication are not just limited to calling or texting. Apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and others have made it easy for us to video call our contacts. However, texting remains one of the most common forms of communication even with the onset of such instant messaging applications.

Thanks to the technology, the modernizations aren't just limited to video or audio, texting also has received its set of customizations and new features. You can now send texts with different fonts, sizes, tagged along with media and much more. But that's a different topic well cover going forward. In this article, we will be discussing one of the most interesting aspects of texting, i.e, sending a message without typing.

Is It Possible To Send A Text Message Without Typing?

The answer is yes. Modern days' smartphones and technology have made it possible to send a text message without typing. And this isn't just limited to a single app. You can easily send a text message on WhatsApp, Telegram, and other messaging apps without using the keyboard at all.

And you don't top perform any complicated steps to get this done. It's as simple as it sounds. All you need is a smartphone with Android or iOS operating systems. The latest versions of these mobile OS would make sure you get a hassle-free experience with sending a text message without using the keyboard.

How Does Sending Messages Without Typing Works?

Sending a voice message is made possible with digital voice assistants. If you are using an Android smartphone it's Google Assistant and if an Apple iPhone then it's Siri that helps you with the same. Using these voice-based digital assistants you can easily send a text message without typing or using the keyboard. All you need is a set of voice commands.

Let's take a look at how you can send a text message without using the keyboard on WhatsApp and Telegram. But before we proceed, we would like to reiterate that the process to send messages without typing is identical for both Android and iOS devices. Also, the method is the same for different messaging applications. The steps mentioned below are about an Android smartphone.

Steps To Send WhatsApp And Telegram Text Messages Without Using Mobile Keyboard

Step 1: Open the Google Assistant. If you already have the assistant setup, you just need to give the voice command "OK Google" or "Hey Google".

Step 2: Once the digital assistant is summoned, give the second voice command, i.e, " Send a text message on WhatsApp". You can frame/use your sentence to deliver this command.

Step 3: The Google Assistant will ask the contact you want to send a message to. Confirm the name of the contact.

Step 4: Now, speak out the message you want to send to the selected contact. The Google Assistant will confirm if you want to "send the message" or "change the message". If the message you want to send is captured correctly, proceed with the first. If any changes are required, then select the latter.

Do note that you can directly give the voice command "Send a WhatsApp/ Telegram message to 'XYZ' contact to cut down on step 3.

That's all you need to send a text message without typing. As mentioned earlier, this method will help you with keyboard-less texting on any messenger app on your smartphone. So go ahead and start sending text messages using just your voice.

