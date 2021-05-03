What Is Windows 10 Host ID? How To Find It? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Microsoft Windows is the oldest and most readily available operating system for computing devices such as laptops and PCs. The company has released several versions of this firmware over the years. Each Windows version arrived with new themes and features. The company has also enhanced the security and optimized the firmware for a better user experience.

If you have been using any Windows-powered laptop or PC, then you must be aware that you need licensed software to receive all the timely updates that fix any bugs and also adds to the security layers. Not just for updates, these licenses/IDs also give specific IDs to a laptop or computer. You must have come across instances where you must have been asked for a Host ID for the product license.

For those who have been struggling to find the Host ID on Windows 10, this article is what will guide you through. Just for reference, the Host ID is nothing but the MAC (Media Controller Access) assigned to the physical network card of a device. Since a laptop or computer has several other physical addresses or IDs associated, it might become a task to locate the Host ID. Follow the steps below to find the Host ID on your Windows laptop or PC:

How To Locate Host ID On Windows 10 Laptop and PCs?

Step 1: You need to open the Run box by pressing holding the Windows + R key simultaneously.

Step 2: Once the Run box is open type in 'cmd' to open the command prompt.

Step 3: Now, in the command box type in ipconfig/all and press enter. This will open up the Windows IP configuration, Ethernet adapter, wireless LAN adapter, and other details.

Step 4: The 12-digit number mentioned in front of the Physical address is what you need.

Step 5: Notably, once you will be using the Physical address (Host ID), make sure you have removed the dashes/hyphens. This is one of the easiest ways to know the Host ID of your Windows laptop or PCs. Notably, the Host ID's can also be obtained using Linux and Mac OS.

