Here Is How To Get Free Amazon, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, And Netflix From Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Almost all over-the-top players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more have tied with telecom players to offer their content free to customers. In fact, this a win-win situation for both as telcos attracted many subscribers towards their platform and the same applies to OTT players.

If we opt for these OTT packs individually, then you have to shell out more from your pockets like Netflix, the most popular app is offering four plans that start from Rs. 199 and goes up to Rs. 799, while Disney+ Hotstar is providing two plans. The plans are available at Rs. 299 and Rs. 399.

Similarly, Amazon Prime is offering two plans, such as Rs. 129 for monthly and Rs. 999 for a yearly plan. However, there is one way that allows you to watch content from the platform for free. All you have to buy a suitable prepaid, or postpaid or broadband plan from telecom operators.

Airtel Plans That Provides Free Content From OTT Players Let's start with Airtel's Rs. 349 plan, where you get Amazon Prime membership from one month. This plan also allows using 2GB data per day, 100 messages, free hello tunes, anti-virus, and cashback. It includes Airtel Xstream premium and Zee5 premium. Then, there's a plan of Rs 401 that offers that ships 3GB data per day for 28 days along with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year. It is also worth mentioning that all Airtel plans are offering content for the Xstream app. Airtel used to offer content from Netflix, but now it is offering a premium subscription of Zee5 and Amazon Prime. Vodafone-Idea Plans That Ships Free Content From OTT Players Vodafone-Idea is also offering benefits of Vodafone Play and Zee5 to its customers with prepaid, while you'll get Amazon Prime with its postpaid plans. The prepaid plans are available at Rs. 249 and Rs. 299. These plans are valid for 28 days that ships 1.5GB and 4GB data every day. Reliance Jio Plans That Offers OTT Benefits Recently, Reliance Jio has tied up with Amazon Prime for its broadband services. Notably, all its prepaid plans start from Rs. 98 and that goes up to Rs. 4999 are providing content from Jio apps. These plans also offer data, calling, and messages. In addition, the company is offering content from Disney+ Hotstar for free.

