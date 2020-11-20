Here's How To Book Gas Cylinder Via Paytm How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Paytm announced that five million customers are now booking LPG cylinder from its platform. The company has also tied up with Indian Oil Indane and Bharat Gas to offer this service. Besides, the company has announced that it is getting a high number of repeated customers.

"This is a high-priority category for us and one of the key drivers towards achieving our goal of digitization of all essential services. We are working to cross the benchmark of 10 million bookings by the end of this financial year," Narendra Yadav, Vice President at Paytm said.

Paytm allows users to book gas online without any extra or hidden cost. However, to avail this service you should be a user of Paytm and you have to follow these steps to get Gas online via the company's platform.

Step 1: You need to login into your account. After that, you have to tap on the gas booking page on the application.

Step 2: Then, you need to tap on the book a cylinder option and select your gas provider. Once it is done, you have to enter your consumer number or linked mobile number.

Step 3: Then, you need to select your gas agency and click on the proceed button and enter the amount. Then, you need to tap on the proceed button along with payment mode, and you are done.

You can easily make payment and book Gas cylinder via Paytm. Besides, it allows you to recharge to make payments of data cards, electricity, water bills, gas bills, mobile phones, and more. In addition, it allows you to book tickets for buses, hotel rooms, flights, and more. Notably, utility payment is playing a very important role in Paytm. The company is leading in several categories, such as water, piped gas, electricity, and more.

Best Mobiles in India