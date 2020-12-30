Here's How To Change Vi Prepaid To Postpaid How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is known as the leading telecom operator in the country. The telecom operator is currently offering both postpaid and prepaid services to its customers. Prepaid customers need to pay earlier to use the service, while postpaid users have to pay later at the end of the month. However, to port your prepaid number into the postpaid number, users have to follow these steps.

Here's How To Port Your SIM Online

You need to visit the company's official website or link. Then, you have to go to a new connection option. After that, you'll see the postpaid connection option and you have to tap on it. Then, you'll see several plans and you can select the plan that suits you. Further, you have to enter your phone number, Pincode, and address. You have to choose the slot for the SIM delivery. You'll also get the OTP from the company on your Vi number and confirm the number.

In case you are planning to migrate postpaid to prepaid, then you have to follow some steps. You need to visit the dedicated store along with all details. After that, you have to fill the migration form and your services will be activated in two to five days. Then, you'll get the prepaid SIM and it will be activated. Additionally, you can also call on the company's customer care to deactivate the postpaid number.

What All Documents You Have To Submit And How Much Time It Will Take

Furthermore, you will have to submit an Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, and Driving License. After submitting all documents, the company claims that the SIM will be activated in 24 hours.

