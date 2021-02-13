Just In
Here's How To Check BSNL Talk Time, Internet, And SMS Balance
Even though BSNL lacks proper 4G services like private telecom players, it is not behind in offering other services like checking balance, SMS, talk time, data, and many more. Notably, the state-run telecom operator also provides USSD codes to check the balance via different methods. Additionally, users can check the balance via the company app, toll-free numbers, and instant updates about the balance. However, the USSD codes are only available for Indian users.
How To Check BSNL Balance Via SMS
First, you need to dial '*123*2#' or '*123*1#' or '*123*5#' or '*125#' to check the exact balance. On the other hand, the telecom operator is providing toll-free calling services and for that, you have to dial 1503 to get proper information of the remaining SMS and the ongoing plan. Also, the company allows you to download the MyBSNL application on your smartphone, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.
Ways To Check BSNL Remaining Internet Balance
To check the internet data balance, you need to dial '*124#' for the proper information on the remaining data. In case, you are using a 2G or 3G network, then you have to dial '*123*10#' and '*112#' to check the remaining internet. Besides, the company allows you to send messages to 121 to check the same information.
Different Ways To Check BSNL Balance
Notably, there are several ways that allow you to check the talk time balance. First, you need to dial '*123#' to get the proper information of the main balance. In addition, the telecom operator allows you to dial '*124*1#' to check the main balance. Furthermore, you can also download the company's application to check the main balance. All private telecom players also have USSD codes to check the remaining internet, main balance, and talk time. It is worth noting that all telecom companies have different codes to check the services.
