Here's How To Convert Your 3G SIM To 4G SIM How To oi-Priyanka Dua

To provide high speed 4G network to their customers both Vi (Vodafone-Idea) and Airtel are upgrading their 3G sites in all circles. The 4G network is currently known for offering fast internet and good connectivity as it operates on bands like 1800 Mhz and 2100 Mhz and that's why telecom operators want their customers to upgrade to this technology.

To upgrade your SIM cards you have to visit the company's retail store. The company also allows you to find out the nearest outlet from its website. However, to activate the SIM, you have to follow these steps.

After getting the new SIM card from the store, you have to send a message to the dedicated number and reply with the confirmation message. For example, to get the Airtel 4G connection, you have to send the 20-digit SIM number to 121. You have to reply with 1 to get the confirmation. After that, you have to remove the old SIM and switch on the device and wait for some time.

To get the Reliance Jio 4G SIM you have to apply for the new number and verify your number. Then, you have to select the prepaid and postpaid plans. The company also offers you a facility to deliver your SIM to your home. All you have to submit the details of your Aadhaar card when an executive comes to your place.

How To Get 4G Vi SIM?

You need to have a 4G compatible mobile phone, 4G SIM, and purchase the company's 4G plan. To get the 4G postpaid connection, you have to enter your name, along with the mobile number, and city. Then, you have to select the 4G plan. After that, you have to enter the delivery address and SIM delivered at your home. To upgrade the SIM, you need to visit the nearest store, submit all papers, you'll get a 4G SIM, and it will be activated in 24 hours.

