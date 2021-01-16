Here's How To Hide Chat On Signal App How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Many people have recently shared their intentions to delete their WhatsApp account as the new app Signal is attracting several people to its platform. In shorts, the newly-launched messaging app has become the best alternative to the WhatsApp app as the former ships several features along with end-to-end encryption.

Besides, the Signal app allows you to make calls, send messages, group chat, and group videos via an application. The Signal app is already available on Windows, Mac, Android, Linus, and iOS platforms. Once, you are done with your account, you are allowed to link your account to a computer and iPad. The company allows you to use the app on a computer and iPad even if your phone is off.

However, if you are looking for ways to hide the chat, then you'll be disappointed to know that you are only allowed to archive the conversations. So, now we are listing all tips and tricks that will help you to archive your chats through the Signal app.

You need to download the app on your Android device. Then you have to scroll down the exact chat you want to hide or archive. You have to press the chat then, that chat will create a banner on the screen. Once it is done, you have to tap on the archive option. Now you are allowed to archive the particular chat you want to hide. Then, the chat will be in the Archived Conversations section.

How To Archive Chat On iPhone

Again, you have to launch the app and tap on the chat you want to hide. Now, you have to swipe the particular chat to the left to get the archive banner. Then, you have to select the archive option.

