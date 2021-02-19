Just In
Here's How To Recover Deleted Post And Videos From Instagram
Instagram has recently announced the launch of a new feature called the Recently Deleted feature for its users. The new feature will allow users to recover deleted posts. This feature is specially designed to get the old posts back if it is deleted from the application. However, to recover content users have to follow these steps.
Here Is A List Of All Steps To Recover The Content
If you are an Instagram user and your video has been deleted from your account, then you have to click on the icon on the right of the screen and it will be redirected towards the setting page. After that, you have to open the page and look for a Recently Deleted option and now you'll see all videos and photos, which have been deleted from your Instagram account. Now, you have to click on those pictures and videos that you want to restore to your profile.
Whole Verification Process: Details
To get back your deleted post and videos, you will have to go through the verification process. The verification process needs your email ID and it will protect the account from hackers or any other access.
Instagram Will Delete Your Stories After One Month
For the unaware, Instagram Stories that have been deleted will be in a Recently Deleted folder for 24 hours, while posts and videos on IGTV will stay for one month. This means users will get enough time to delete the content. After 30 days, Instagram will remove all videos and photos from the Recently Deleted folder.
Instagram Might Launch Vertical Feed For Stories: Details
Meanwhile, the application is planning to bring a new feature called Vertical Feed for stories. This new feature will allow users to watch videos vertically like TikTok instead of horizontally. The company is also planning to bring features for security measures.
