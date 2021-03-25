Here's How To Watch Discovery+ Content With Jio Set-Top Box How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Discovery+ has announced its partnership with Jio set-top box on Thursday. Under this partnership, Jio set-top box users can access all content from the Discovery+ platform. Besides, this partnership will allow users to watch content from 40+ genres, such as food, lifestyle, science, adventure, and more. Additionally, users will get non-fiction content in different languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, and English.

The company said that this facility is available for Rs. 999 and the above plans; however, users have to download the application on the Jio set-top box from the Jio app store. Besides, JioFiber users also get a chance to access all special shows like The Wild series, Man vs Wild, and more.

Reliance Jio Internet Plans That Ships Content From Discovery+ App

Let's talk about the first plan of Rs. 999, where the user gets 150 Mbps speed, set-top box, unlimited calling, and 14 video streaming apps worth Rs. 1,000. The 14 apps include ALT Balaji, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, LionsGate Play, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, and more.

While Rs. 1,499 ships 300 Mbps speed, the basic plan of Netflix along with 14 more apps worth Rs. 1,500. It also ships unlimited calling for one month. The Rs. 2,499 is providing 500 Mbps speed, 14 OTT apps, unlimited calling along with a standard pack of Netflix. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 3,999, which ships 1 Gbps speed, unlimited data, and calling. It includes 15 streaming applications close to Rs. 1,650 per month. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 8,499 is also offering 1 Gbps speed, unlimited calling, 15 apps worth Rs. 1,800.

Here's How To Buy JioFiber Plan

You need to visit the company website https://www.jio.com/fiber/en-in/plans and click on the JioFiber section. Now, you have to choose the plan and, then click on the Recharge Now option. Then, it will redirect you to https://www.jio.com/selfcare/recharge/fiber/?ptab=Monthly&planId=1010341.Now, you have to write your Jio number and tap on the submit button. If JioFiber services are available at your location, then you will get the connection soon.

