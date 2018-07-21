How to add iPhone X gesture to your Android smartphone

Apple iPhone X is one of the most expensive smartphones from the company. The best feature of the smartphone is not its hardware or design, the best part of the phone is its efficient gesture-based navigation system which has replaced the home button on iPhone X. OnePlus has also added a gesture-based control option on its latest flagship. Even Google is also looking forward to getting into the game with its version of gesture controls with the launch of Android P.

There are many phones which are coming with their own gesture systems. But don't worry you need not have to purchase a new smartphone to use this gesture modes. If you want your Android phone to do the same, then you can do it with a couple of apps that are available in the Google Play Store. Here is how you can add iPhone X gesture to your Android smartphone.

How to add gesture to your Android smartphone

First, you have to download an app called Navigation Gesture. This app comes with a lot of configuration options, and it can work either like OnePlus or like iPhone X gesture system. We will more focus on iPhone version, so this app works best with a smartphone that has on-screen navigation buttons.

After downloading and installing the app, you have to grab the premium add-on which will cost you only $1.49 (Rs 98 approx) to unlock all the feature. Now you have to enable a special permission that can only be done with a command line on your PC. For this, you will be needing Android's developer tool on your computer.

Now, you have to turn on ADB Debugging on your phone, for this, you have to go to your Setting app and About phone section. Tap the Build Number six times to enable the Developer Options menu, this will show you the System options.

In Developer Options, you have to toggle on USB Debugging, and plug your phone into your computer and accept the prompt on your phone to allow your computer to talk to it.

Now you have to open a Command Prompt or terminal window, paste the following command, and press enter:

adb shell pm grant com.xda.nobar android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS

It's worth noticing that this command will not root your phone. It will only allow the app to hide your phone's original navigation bar.

You have to disconnect your phone from your PC and go into the configurations for the Navigation Gestures app. Now you have to go to Toggle the Enable Gesture Pill and Hide Navigation Bar options and enable the gestures.

You can customise the gesture to mimic like iPhone X

Swipe up: home

Swipe up and hold: recent apps

Swipe left: back

Swipe right: previous app

Swipe down: notifications

Tap and hold: launch Google Assistant

After this you are all set to go, now you can use your Android smartphone with Gesture Navigation mode.