How to add secondary Face ID to your iPhone with iOS 12

After the launch of iPhone X last year the Face ID technology has received overwhelmingly positive reviews across the globe there are brands who have taken inspiration from the iPhone X and introduced Face ID technology on their smartphone but they aren't as good as Apple's True Depth Camera sensor. At the time of launch the smartphone was capable of enrolling only one Face ID to unlock the phone, but thanks to iOS 12 the company has introduced an option to add a second person Face ID.

Apple announced the launch of iOS 12 back in June, even at that time the company didn't disclose or highlight that they are going to make this change with the release of iOS 12. This new feature will help a lot of users just like the fingerprint scanner. Here is how you can add the second person FaceID, but before that make sure you have updated to the iOS 12, otherwise you won't be able to use this new feature.

iOS 12: How to add a second person to Face ID on iPhone

So the very first thing you have to do is to head to the setting app of your phone. You have to swipe down where you will get an option "Face ID and Passcode". You need to tap the option and where you will find "Set Up and Alternate Appearance".

Tap on the option and set up the Face Id with whom you want to keep as an alternate. The person you're adding will go through two scans, when they are successfully added, you'll see the green checkmark saying Face ID is now set up. Once you are done with the setup process you are all set to go.

Do note that if you want to add someone else, or just want to remove the secondary user from the Face ID, then you need to reset the Face ID which will ultimately remove both the users. Again you have to again enrol your face with the Face ID.

Moreover, you are not going to get any warning asking if you'd like to proceed when you tap Reset Face ID, your one tap and it will wipe up all the Face ID data. We can expect that Apple will do something about this issue in the near future.