How to cancel Netflix account after free trial

Netflix is a US based company which allows users to stream media whenever they want to from specific countries around the world. Netflix gives you a benefit of one-month free subscription, and you can avail the free video streaming. Once the trial period is over, you need to pay for continuing the streaming after one-month. In case you don't cancel the subscription then you will be billed by the end of your one-month free trial.

But don't worry you can cancel your Netflix account on your own. There is no rocket science in cancelling a Netflix account. Here's how you can cancel your free trial.

How to cancel Netflix after the free trial

First, you have to go to your internet browser, Chrome, Opera, FireFox or Internet Explorer anything will work.

Then you have to visit the netflix.com which will redirect you to the Netflix home page. You need to log in to your account which you want to cancel. After getting the login you can see an option on the upper right corner of the Netflix home page, you'll see a link to "Your Account & Help." Click the link.

On clicking on the link you will direct you to a page with a section labelled 'Account Information.' On the right side, you will see an option called 'Cancel Membership' you have to click that link and follow the cancellation process. You need to check the box that shows you agree with the terms.

Now you can click the option 'Complete Cancellation' to complete the process. After clicking the final option you will receive a mail from Netflix confirming that your subscription has been cancelled and you won't be billed.

This is how you can cancel the free trial of your Netflix membership. There is telco in India who are offering free Netflix subscription for a year. So if you are looking for a free subscription then you can have a look at Airtel plans which are offering this free service.

Back in March Netflix announced its strategic partnerships with three major companies in India namely Airtel, Videocon d2h and Vodafone.