ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

How to find an e-mail address on Facebook

How to find someone's email address with the help of his or her Facebook account. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Social media giant Facebook is a tool which makes it easy to stay in touch with your friends, business associates, family and people whom you want to follow. Many times it happens when you want to contact someone for some information or to offer products and services. If you remember Facebook use to give its own email service to the users which make it easier for anyone to contact you, but later the company discontinued the service. But don't worry because we have come up with a solution to this. Here's how you find and email id of a user on Facebook.

    How to find an e-mail address on Facebook

    How to find an e-mail address on Facebook

    First, you need to log in to your account on Facebook and go to the profile page of the person which you want to contact. You can find that person by searching their name on the search bar. You need to click on the person's name to open the profile page.

    While clicking on the name you will be directed to the person's profile, you need to click on the About section and go through the information which is visible on their profile. There are many users who don't hide their email address in the public profile, so you can find it there. If you don't find the email address at the about section then you can simply send them an instant message.

    You can find the Message icon on the profile page. All you need to do is to click on the icon attack your message and queries and send it to the person you want.

    Its worth noting that you can't send a message or go through the about section of a private account/user. If the users have made everything secure then you need to send him/her a friend request in order to connect with them.

    Also Read: Hackers breached 120 million Facebook accounts and publish private messages

    Read More About: facebook how to app news
    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue