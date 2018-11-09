Social media giant Facebook is a tool which makes it easy to stay in touch with your friends, business associates, family and people whom you want to follow. Many times it happens when you want to contact someone for some information or to offer products and services. If you remember Facebook use to give its own email service to the users which make it easier for anyone to contact you, but later the company discontinued the service. But don't worry because we have come up with a solution to this. Here's how you find and email id of a user on Facebook.

How to find an e-mail address on Facebook

First, you need to log in to your account on Facebook and go to the profile page of the person which you want to contact. You can find that person by searching their name on the search bar. You need to click on the person's name to open the profile page.

While clicking on the name you will be directed to the person's profile, you need to click on the About section and go through the information which is visible on their profile. There are many users who don't hide their email address in the public profile, so you can find it there. If you don't find the email address at the about section then you can simply send them an instant message.

You can find the Message icon on the profile page. All you need to do is to click on the icon attack your message and queries and send it to the person you want.

Its worth noting that you can't send a message or go through the about section of a private account/user. If the users have made everything secure then you need to send him/her a friend request in order to connect with them.