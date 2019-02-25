How to hide display hole on the Galaxy S10 smartphone How To oi-Sandeep Sarkar The camera cutout on the Galaxy S10 smartphone can be hidden from the Settings menu.

Samsung has recently introduced its highly anticipated Galaxy S10 smartphone lineup in an Unpacked event held in San Francisco. The latest premium offering by the South Korean tech giant offers some top-of-the-line features and brings a new punch-hole display panel. Unlike the notch trend, Samsung decided to rather go with the punch-hole display design to offer a maximum viewing area on the device.

While the punch-hole is placed at the top right corner of the display, it is still noticeable while playing full-screen videos or content. If that is what bothers you, then you don't have to worry as Samsung has provided an option where you can turn off this feature to enjoy the content on the device. Following are the steps to turn off the camera cut-out in the Galaxy S10 smartphone lineup.

1. In the first step, you will need to head to the Settings menu of your Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone.

2. From the Settings menu go to the Full-Screen app option.

3. Once you will select the Full-screen app option you need to choose "Hide Front camera" tab.

4. Once the above procedure is completed the camera cut-out will be hidden behind a black bar.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications and features:

The premium Samsung Galaxy S10 flaunts a 6.1-inch AMOLED display panel that has a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. The display offers a maximum pixel density of 550ppi and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top.

The Galaxy S10 features a triple camera module at the rear with a 12MP (f/2.4 aperture) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/1.5 aperture) lens with OIS support and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone runs on an octa-core Exynos 9820 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable to up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,400mAH battery unit.