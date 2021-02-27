How To Access ShortsTV Content On Airtel Xstream Application How To oi-Priyanka Dua

ShortsTV has partnered with Airtel to offer content on the Xstream platform. Besides, Airtel users can enjoy content on both television and smartphone. The short-content OTT platform will get access to the Airtel network and distribution. ShortsTV via Airtel Xstream will offer content from Indian, international, and local Indian filmmakers. Also, the company is offering 4000+ titles, such as musicals, documentaries, thrillers, dramas, animation, and comedies.

ShortsTV Subscription Plans In India: Details

It is worth noting that ShortsTV is offering two plans in the country. These plans are priced at Rs. 99 and Rs. 499. Additionally, users will get content in several languages, such as Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Marathi. The catalog will be available in local Indian languages, English, and foreign.

How To Access ShortsTV On Airtel Xstream Application

Step 1: You need to download the Airtel Xstream app on your phone on the smart television.

Step 2: Now, you need to tap on the Plans & Offers section and you'll see two options, such as subscribed packs and Recommended packs.

Step 3: Then, you need to click on the Recommended packs section and now you'll see the list of all packs are that are you are using or new.

Step 4: Now, you have to tap on the ShortsTV section and click on the one-month or 12 months plans. After selecting the plan, you have to click on the continue to pay option.

Step 5: Once it is done, you need to write your name on the card along with the card number and write the valid date (which means your card is valid up to). Now, you have to write your CVV number and it is done. Notably, the company is offering one month of free trials to users after selecting the pack.

