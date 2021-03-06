How To Activate International Roaming Services On Vi Prepaid And Postpaid Packs How To oi-Priyanka Dua

International roaming packs are important if you are traveling to a foreign country. All telecom operators are offering international roaming along with several ways to activate and enjoy the same services around the globe. These international roaming packs are available for both prepaid and postpaid users. Vodafone International roaming services are already preactivated in some of the countries. If you are still looking to activate the international roaming services on prepaid and postpaid accounts then you should follow these steps.

Here Are Some Steps To Activate Vi International Roaming On Postpaid Plans

Step 1: To activate the international roaming services, you have to visit the MyVodafone and tap on the international roaming option.

Step 2: Click on the postpaid option and type your mobile and click on the country you are planning to visit and click on the pack.

Step 3: Tap on the activate option and generate the OTP and click on the OTP option for the payment.

Step 4: After that, international roaming services have been activated on your postpaid number. You are also allowed to dial 199 to connect with the executive to activate the international roaming services on your mobile number.

Here Are Some Steps To Activate Vi International Roaming On Prepaid Plans

Step 1: You need to the company's official website and click on the international roaming option.

Step 2: Click on the prepaid number and tap on the country you want to travel to.

Step 3: Now, you have to select the pack and click on activate now the option and enter the OTP that you will get on a number. Now you have to make payment and activate the entire process.

Apart from these steps, Vi prepaid users are allowed to send ACT IT messages to 144. However, the telecom operator will charge you Rs. 99 for the 28 days. This pack includes all incoming, outgoing calls, sending messages, GPRS, and more. Furthermore, the company said that if you have already activated the roaming services, then you don't have to pay Rs. 99 for the international roaming service charges.

