    How To Block Reliance Jio SIM Through Website And Store

    By
    |

    Losing a smartphone along with SIM cards force users to block their SIM cards, so no one misuses it. In fact, all telecom operators are providing services to their users to block their SIM in case of smartphone loss. Reliance Jio also offers similar services to its customers.

     
    To block Jio SIM cards, users have to contact the company's store or its website. However, to block the SIM online, you have to follow the below steps.

    How To Block Reliance Jio SIM Online

    First, users have to check the company's website. Then, you have to click on the sign-in option and enter their login credentials. Now, you have to tap on the My Account, then tap on the gear icon. Tap on the resume option and click on the option. Now, you have to give the reason to block the Jio number. After that, SIM will be blocked within the next 15 minutes.

    For Non-Reliance Jio Users

    In case you are not a Reliance Jio user, then you have to tap on the https://www.jio.com/selfcare/lost-login/. Now, you have to enter your mobile number and tap on the proceed option. Then, you have to write your details like birth date along with other numbers.

    Now, you will receive an OTP from Reliance Jio so that company can verify the number. Then, you have to write the OTP and follow all instructions to block the SIM.
    Here's How To Block Reliance Jio SIM From Store

    In case you are visiting the Reliance Jio store, then you have to ask the store manager or employees to block your SIM card. Then, you have to give your ID proof to complete the procedure. After that, you are allowed to take another number or the SIM of the same mobile number.

     

    Notably, the new SIM of the Reliance Jio might take one full day for the activation. You can also recharge your number from the store. It is worth noting that Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are also providing similar facilities at their stores and users are allowed to visit their stores.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 17:55 [IST]
