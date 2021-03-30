How To Block Spam Calls On Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Network How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi are offering the Do Not Disturb (DND) services to their customers. Notably, DND is an important service if you are receiving spam calls. So, if you are looking for ways to control calls from telemarketers, companies, and banks, then we are enlisting all steps that allow you to do it via website and messages.

Steps To Turn On Do Not Disturb On Airtel SIM

Step 1: Visit the company's website https://www.airtel.in/airtel-dnd/ and tap on the Airtel Mobile Services section.

Step 2: Tap on the Click here option and enter your mobile number to receive the OTP.

Step 3: Enter the OTP in the box and validate the code. Then, it will redirect you towards another section, which allows you to block all sections and promo codes. Also, the company allows you to control calls from banks, real- estate, health education, food, beverages, tourism, and more.

Steps To Turn On Do Not Disturb Vi (Vodafone-Idea)

Step 1: Check the Vi https://www.myvi.in/dnd page and write your mobile number in the column.

Step 2: Now, you have to verify the OTP and write your details like number, email address, and name.

Step 3: Then, you have to click on the full or partial section and tap on the submit button.

Steps To Activate Do Not Disturb On Reliance Jio Via App And Website

Step 1: You need to visit the https://www.jio.com/en-in/faq/apps/my-jio/how-do-i-activate-do-not-disturb-dnd.html page. You can also do the same via the MyJio application.

Step 2: Sign in to the MyJio and click on the menu section along with Profile & other Settings option. Click on the DND option.

Step 3: Click on the preference segment and click on the submit button.

Steps To Activate DND Via Messages

You need to send a message to 1909 to stop the spam calls. You are allowed to call on the same number to stop the services. The telecom operator will take one week to activate the DND services on your mobile number. Once it is done, you will get a message from your telecom operator. Notably, BSNL and MTNL users are also allowed to follow the same steps to activate the same services on their mobile numbers as 1909 works for all operators.

