    How To Book BSNL FTTH Connection Online And Via App

    By
    |

    BSNL is launching several affordable FTTH plans during the pandemic period to help its customers who are working from home or attending online classes. Besides, the state-run telecom operator has launched an offer called FTTH migration without changing the landline number. Notably, the operator brought this offer as the demand for the internet has grown exponentially. In case, you are also looking for BSNL FTTH packs, then you should look for these steps.

    How To Book BSNL FTTH Connection Online And Via App

     

    How To Apply BSNL FTTH Plans Online

    It is worth mentioning that the company is offering four methods to apply for the connections.

    • BSNL Book My Fiber Portal
    • BSNL Official Website through Sanchar Aadhar Portal
    • BSNL Selfcare Portal
    • My BSNL Mobile App

    How To Book Connection Via FTTH Connection Via Book My Fiber Portal

    Step 1: Open the website and enter your name, mobile number, and email address.

    Step 2: After writing all details, you will get an OTP on your mobile number for further proceedings.

    Step 3: Then, the website will automatically get the longitude and latitude of the customers

    How To Book Connection Via FTTH Connection Via Mobile App

    Download the app and click on the submit option to request the broadband plan. The app will showcase all services BSNL WiFi, BSNL 4G Plus, BSNL Wings, My BSNL Tunes, BSNL Mobikwik app, and more.

    Similarly, there is a feature that allows you to accept and register. In addition, users have to write their mobile number, email address, pin code, district, and address. Then, you will receive the OTP on your number and you have to enter the OTP for the verification procedure.

    How To Book Connection Via FTTH Connection Via BSNL Official Website through Sanchar Aadhar Portal

    You have to go and check the https://sancharaadhaar.bsnl.co.in/Wings/Login.do and upload Proof of Identity, Proof of Address, and photograph online. The company also allows you to choose the FTTH number and online.

     

    How To Book Connection Via FTTH Connection Via BSNL Selfcare Portal

    Open the website and tap on the Sign-up option then the registration page will be open automatically. Now, you have to enter your name, email id, mobile number, captcha, and telecom circle and tap on the next option. Then, you'll get OTP on your mobile and enter that OTP in the field. Now, you have to set the password and click on the confirm button.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 18:16 [IST]
