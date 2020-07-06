How To Change Background In Reliance Jio's JioMeet Application How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio recently launched the JioMeet video conferencing application in the country, and now Airtel is also planning to bring its own video- conferencing app. The JioMeet is free, and it comes with several features such as screen sharing, scheduling meetings, HD video quality, and many more.

The newly launched app allows connecting 100 users at one time, and it can host calls for up to 24 hours. The app comes with a feature called 'enterprise-grade host controls', where it provides a waiting room, screen sharing facility, protection for passwords, multi-device login, and many more.

Besides, JioMeet enables you to join meeting without any Sign in, all you need to do is to create Meeting ID or Personal Link name. In addition, it allows you to make unlimited calls. There is no doubt; the company has launched JioMeet with many features. But, still, you will not get a background change facility, and for that, you need to follow these steps.

How To Change Background In JioMeet Video Calls

Step 1: First, you need to download the JioMeet application.

Step 2: Then, you have to install Snap camera at your desktop.

Step 3: After that, you have to choose the filter, once it is done, and then you should allow the snap camera running.

Step 4: Then, you need to open your JioMeet application, and tap the setting button.

Step 5: You need to click on a camera and, then you need to click on camera selection.

Step 6: After that, you need to select a Snap camera, and it is done, it will keep running at the back until you change.

These are the steps that allow you to change the background, but then you need to know how to download the JioMeet application on the desktop.

These Steps Will Help You To Install The JioMeet Application On Desktop.

First, you need to open the JioMeet on the desktop and download it. Then, you have to sign-in page and click on the company domain. You to write your Domain ID or email address, then click on the continue button.

Best Mobiles in India