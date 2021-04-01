How To Check Airtel SMS, Data, And 4G Dongle Balance How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently become the second-largest telecom operator as users of Vi, BSNL, and MTNL are opting for the same network. Besides, Airtel is offering dozens of benefits along with prepaid, postpaid, broadband, DTH, and payment bank services. Apart from that, Airtel users are getting balance reminder messages. However, if you want to check the remaining balance, then you can use these methods.

Steps To Check Airtel Balance Via Airtel Thanks App

You have to install the application on your device. Write your mobile number to log in to the Airtel Thanks app. Then, you'll see the balance on the screen, access to the company's customer care section, and you can also check the remaining data balance. Besides, this facility allows you to recharge your mobile number, purchasing additional top-ups, and data packs.

Steps To Check Airtel Data Balance

Airtel is also offering this service via a web-based system, which is known as care services. However, to follow this method, users need to visit https://www.airtel.in/s/selfcare?normalLogin

and login into the account via mobile number and OTP. This method will allow you to see the data balance.

Steps To Check Balance And SMS Plan

Need to download the app from the Play Store and App Store. You need to log in to the application and, then you'll see the balance on display. You are also allowed to check the USSD codes and you have to dial *123# to receive the balance message from the company. In case you need to check the SMS balance, then you have to dial 121*7# code to see the remaining message balance.

Steps To Check Airtel 4G Dongle Balance

You need to connect the dongle to a laptop. Then, you need to write IP address 92.168.0.1. Now, you have to enter all the details and click on the enter option. Then, you'll see the Airtel 4G dongle balance.

Steps to Check Airtel Recharge Plan and Validity

Airtel users are also allowed to check the validity of their existing plan. This facility can be availed through the company's website and USSD codes. To check the validity of the plan, users have to dial *123# from their mobile number and if anyone wants to check the same via USSD code, then they have to dial the same code.

