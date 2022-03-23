How To Delete Last 15 Minutes Google Search History On Your Android Device How To oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sometimes you don't want anyone else to see what you've searched for on Google, or you may want to delete the search history. For the unaware, Google announced a feature at Google I/O 2021 that lets users delete the search history of the last 15 minutes.

The feature was available to iOS users since last year. Now, the feature is rolling out for Android users. If you've not received the feature on your Google's Android app, wait for some time. It will be available for everyone soon.

Delete Last 15 Minutes Search History Explained

As mentioned above, the feature allows you to delete the last 15 minutes of your Google search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu. Apart from this, Google also lets you delete the search history for an entire day. Even you can also select the duration of what days you want to delete. There are other options namely delete all time and Auto-delete feature.

How To Delete Last 15 Minutes Google Search History

If you are an iOS user, you've definitely an idea on how to delete the last 15 minutes of Google search history. The process on Android devices is also the same. To make it easy, here we've explained how you can delete the last 15 minutes of your Google search history on your Android device.

Step 1: Firstly, go to your Google application and click on your profile icon or Google logo placed on the top right corner.

Step 2: Now, you'll get several options including the 'Delete last 15 minutes'. It is placed under the 'search history' option.

Step 3: Then click on that option and you'll get a message saying, "Deleting history. Changes will show in your account soon."

Moreover, if you want to activate Auto Delete feature, click on the 'search history' option. Now, you can see the Auto-delete feature, click on that. Now, it lets you to select duration. The Auto-delete feature allows you to delete your activity older than 3, 18, or 36 months. One can also enable the option named ''Delete all time'' which deletes all-time chat history including news, videos, and image searches.

