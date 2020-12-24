Just In
Merry Christmas 2020: How To Download And Send Christmas Stickers On WhatsApp
The ongoing pandemic has affected the spirit of the festival season and now Christmas has arrived. However, sending wishes online is still possible, and that's why several messaging apps allow you to send messages to your loved ones. Similarly, WhatsApp enables you to send Christmas stickers to your family and friends. Apart from these services, WhatsApp is quite famous among all as it offers you free messaging and payment services, but to download and send those stickers you have to follow these steps.
How To Download And Send WhatsApp Christmas Stickers
First, you need to go to the Google Play Store, then you have to look for the Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp. After that, you have to select the app. You have to open the app and download the Christmas sticker packs. Now, you are allowed to open your WhatsApp account. You have to open the friend chat window, and then tap on the Emojis. After that, you have to download and select the sticker you want to send.
In case you are looking for a special Christmas sticker, then you have to follow these steps
You need to install a sticker from the Play Store and App Store. You have to look for Christmas images and download that particular image on your smartphone. Open the sticker app and click on the create a new sticker pack tab. Now, you have to give the name of that sticker and click on +button.
Now, you have to give the name of that sticker and click on +button. Then, you are allowed to tab on add the downloaded images. After that, you have to click on the 'Publish Sticker Pack' option to get those stickers. Besides, you are allowed to make the customization on the stickers.
