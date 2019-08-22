How To Download Instagram Live Videos And Story Highlights How To oi-Rohit Arora

Instagram has gradually come out as one-of-the-most widely used social media platform across the globe. With over 1 billion + monthly active users, the photo-sharing platform has become a hot space for budding photographers, content creators and entrepreneurs and who are looking to share ideas and even get inspired from other creative geniuses.

The easiest way for content creators and entrepreneurs to reach out to their audience/ followers is the 'Live videos'. Like Facebook and YouTube, you can instantly go live from your Instagram account in real-time to inform your followers about a new product or a new place you have just explored during your travel extravaganza.

However, Instagram Live is slightly different from Facebook and YouTube Live. The live videos broadcasted on Instagram disappear as soon as you end the broadcast, unlike YouTube and Facebook Live where videos keep showing on your timelines. Yes, you can share the live-streamed video on your Instagram stories after it's finished but it only stays there for 24 hours just like regular Instagram stories.

What if I tell you that you can save Instagram Live videos on your device without much hassle?

Follow these steps to download Instagram Live videos on your smartphone.

1) Start a live video on Instagram

2) Once you end the video, you will be given an option to share the live video and save it.

3) Tap the 'Save' button at the top-right corner of the phone's screen to save the videos on your device.

4) If for some reason you forgot to click the save button, you would have a shared video for 24 hours on your feed as a story. After that, the video will disappear.

Even if you did not save the video and just posted it as a story highlight, there's a way you can save those live videos.

To download such shared videos, follow these steps.

1) Download Story Save from Google Play Store.

2) Login with your Instagram credentials.

3) The free app will allow you to download, save Instagram Live videos, and repost Instagram stories or highlights.

4) Importantly, you can also use this app to download stories from people you follow on Instagram; however, it's always better to take permission from the account's owner before downloading their content.

5) Photos and Videos saved by this app will be stored on your device within 'Story Save' folder.

If you are using Instagram on a PC, you can install a simple Chrome plugin to download the Instagram live videos. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download videos right on your desktop with a simple Chrome extension.

1) Search Chrome Instagram Story on your PC.

2) Add 'IG Stories For Instagram' extension to your Google Chrome browser.

3) And you are done. Now login to Instagram from your Google Chrome browser via the installed extension.

4) Search for any account from which you want to save videos or other stories.

5) Press the download button on the top-left corner and save the content on your desktop.

Instagram keeps adding new features to the app to make it more versatile and usable for its global base. Over the last year, the company has made some notable changes to the app with chat stickers and ad placements being the major upgrades.

We expect Instagram will soon release an official plugin or a tool to allow you to save live videos on your device. Meanwhile, you can follow these steps to download videos and story highlights.

