How To Get Tecno Smartphone Delivered At Your Doorstep
The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently relaxed the rules of lockdown for smartphones so that they can meet the demand of consumers. In fact, smartphone companies like Realme and Oppo have already started production in their factories.
Meanwhile, another Chinese smartphone maker Tecno has come up with a different strategy to help its customers during the lockdown. The company has launched doorstep delivery, where it has tied up with 35,000 outlets. "The new model will help retailers revive their businesses and help consumers to select the product from their homes," Tecno said.
How To Use Techno Doorstep Initiative
Step 1: Under this initiative, customers can contact their retailers by login the https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home-delivery.
Step 2: Then, the website will help you to get the retailer contact details.
Step3: Once you'll get the details of a retailer, you can contact them directly.
Step 4: Then, the device will be delivered at your doorstep.
In addition, the company is offering a free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799. This benefit is available for a limited period with only one smartphone i.e the Spark Go Plus. The benefits include a one-time screen replacement and 13 months warranty.
"Tecno's initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place orders with their preferred retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government," Tecno added. It said that retailers will deliver the smartphone within 24 hours without any extra charge.
Besides, the company has assured that retailers will take care of the hygiene part. The smartphone company is all set to start its operations at its factory from May 11, 2020. If we talk about the other initiatives the company has announced during the lockdown, Tecno has extended the warranty of its products by two months whose warranty is expiring by May 31, 2020.
Recently, the company has launched its new smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with a 7-inch display along with HD resolution. The Tecno Spark 5 Air features a rear-camera setup. It includes a 13MP macro sensor and a 2MP sensor. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery without any fast charging option.
