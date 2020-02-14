How to Port One Mobile Network to Another Mobile Network

Before you opt for MNP, you need to know that your existing mobile number should be active for a minimum of 90 days after requesting for porting. And, when you port the number to another network, all the pending bills should be cleared.

Revised MNP Norms

Back in December 2019, TRAI revised the norms for MNP to ensue that the process is easier and faster than before. Going by the same, TRAI will decide if you are eligible to avail MNP or not. Once you place a request for MNP, TRAI will generate a UPC (Unique Porting Code) and send the same to your mobile number.

This UPC will be valid for four days for all regions except a few instead of the previous time frame of 15 days. For instance, in select areas, the UPC will be valid for 30 days. If the porting is required in the same circle, then it will happen in three days and if it to another circle, it will take five days. The porting request will not be rejected until the UPC is valid.

Steps To Port Your Mobile Number

Below are the steps you should follow to port your mobile number to a different network.

Step 1: Choose the service provide you want to port your number to.

Step 2: Send an SMS ‘PORT' followed by your 10-digit mobile number to 1900, the central number from TRAI for MNP.

Step 3: Visit the nearest store of the destination mobile network operator and inform them that you want to port your number. They will provide a customer acquisition form and a porting form that should be filled. You will also need a self attested copy of your ID proof and a passport size photography.

Step 4: Submit the porting form and customer acquisition forms with the required proofs.

Step 5: If you use a postpaid number, submit the paid copy of the last bill with these forms.

Step 6: Get the SIM card from the operator and pay Rs. 19 for the porting.

Step 7: Replace the old SIM with the new SIM at the date and time provided by the operator.

Points To Consider

In the case of corporate mobile numbers, the request should be forwarded to the donor service provider and an authorization letter should be submitted for verification. Each porting request will be charged Rs. 6.46 as a fee. And, if you want to withdraw the MNP request, then you can send an SMS to 1900 within 24 hours of placing the request.

And, remember that both the SIM cards will not be interrupted during the porting process. If there is any issue, then the downtime for the same is just around two hours at night.