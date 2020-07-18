How To Register And Access Airtel BlueJeans Video Conferencing App How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently announced its partnership with Verizon to launch video -conferencing applications in the country. The Airtel BlueJeans app is initially for enterprises, and soon it will be available for other customers too.

The application comes with several features, including AES-256 GCM encryption, which the company claim is the most secure conferencing application. Besides, Airtel has announced that it has introduced customer care support that works for 24x7.

Airtel BlueJeans: Details

The Airtel BlueJeans allows you to access the app on mobile and desktop. It comes with several features, such as Airtel Audio Bridge, screen sharing, Dolby Voice, and HD video. It has two-step authentication, integrated workflows, and many more applications. Furthermore, the company is offering free trials of the app. However, there are some steps that will help you to access the Airtel BlueJeans application.

Here Is How You Can Access The Airtel BlueJeans App

Step 1: First, you need to go to the website and tap on the free trial of the Airtel BlueJeans.

Step 2: Then, users need to fill their details like name, mobile number, your company email ID, name, and size.

Step 3: After that, you have to tap on the send button to receive the OTP.

Step 4: Then, the company will send you an OTP, and you have to have to enter that. The OTP will be registered with the app, and it will help you to access the app easily.

The company will also send you an activation link to use the application. In fact, sometimes it takes 24 hours to activate the Airtel BlueJeans, the company said.

Airtel Will Launch Three Packs For Video-Conferencing App

Furthermore, the company has decided to launch three packs for its newly launched application. One will be large enterprises, second will be for medium, and the last will be for small enterprises.

If we compare Airtel BlueJeans with other apps, such as JioMeet, GoogleMeet, and Zoom, the newly launched platform is for enterprises, and it is not free, while others serve all.

