How To Transfer Balance Vodafone Talktime

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has lost its edge ever since Reliance Jio and Airtel are adding millions of users. However, the operator is directly competing with both leading operators and offering similar benefits, such as prepaid, postpaid, new connection, and international roaming services to their users.

Apart from that Vi is providing balance transfer and credit support to its customers. Notably, this feature will allow users to share balance with family members or friends when they are running out of balance. If you are a Vi user and want to know how to transfer balance, then you need to follow these tips.

Steps To Transfer Balance Via Dialer Application

Step 1: You need to dial*111*3*5# from the dialer application.

Step 2: You are also allowed to dial *131* to transfer the amount to the Vodafone account.

Steps To Transfer Vodafone Balance Via The Company's Application

Step 1: Now you are allowed to transfer the balance through My Vodafone App. You need to download the application and tap on the Recharge for others.

Step 2: You have to enter the mobile number. Then, click on the OK button and it is done.

Important Things You Should Know About Balance Transfer Via Vi (Vodafone-Idea)

It is worth noting that before transferring money to others users should be using the network for five months or more. Additionally, you are allowed to transfer between Rs. 5 to Rs. 30; however, the telecom operator will deduct the amount later. Furthermore, the telecom operator said that the receiver should be a Vodafone user for at least 30 days.

How To Use Pay Postpaid Bill For Others Options Via Application

Notably, the telecom operator allows you to clear the postpaid bill. Similarly, users have to enter the postpaid mobile number of the family member or friends. Now, you can tap on the OK button and it is done.

