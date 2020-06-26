How To Use TRAI Channel Selector Application To Save Money On Cable Bills How To oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to give customers more access, TRAI has announced the launch of a new application that allows them to select and modify their channels packs easily. The telecom regulator has launched a channel selector app for all subscribers, and it is available on both iOS and Google Play Store.

At present, only a few DTH operators and multi-system operators, such as Tata Sky, Dish TV, d2h, Airtel TV, Hathway, SITI Networks, In Digital, and Asianet have joined the platform. However, the app states that soon other companies will join the platform. The app is supposed to launch in April, but it got delay due to COVID -19.

TRAI chairman RS Sharma said while launching the application said, "Our objective is to facilitate the consumer which in turn, will be in the long-term interest of all stakeholders."But still, there is a procedure that will help you to choose your packs according to your needs.

How To Choose Packs Via Channel Selector Application

Step 1: You have to install a channel selector application from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Then, you have to select your DTH or multi-system operator.

Step 3: After that, you have to give your details, such as mobile number, subscribers ID, set-to box number, and name of DTH/ Cable operator.

Step 4: Then, you'll receive an OTP, and now you are allowed to choose the channels packs. All you have to do is to tap on add and remove options in front of the channel's names.

Step 5: It is done, but before you make a payment, you need to review the channel list in case you want to drop any channel.

TRAI Introduces New Tariffs; Reduces Network Capacity Fee (NCF)

Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India has introduced new norms, where users can now avail 200 channels at Rs. 130 only, and if anyone chooses more channels, then the person has to pay Rs. 160 per month (Plus 18 percent GST). Furthermore, TRAI asked DTH and Cable TV operators to declare the NCF fee on long term plans along with the duration of those packs.

This seems like a good move by TRAI to help the customers, and the app will help them to choose the packs carefully. This app will help them to save money as customers do not have to pay for all channels. This means TRAI has given all access in the hands of customers, and now they can choose or remove any pack from the channels list.

