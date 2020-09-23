How To Watch Content From Disney+ Hotstar On Smart TVs How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Reliance Jio and Airtel have joined hands with Disney+ Hotstar to offer live streaming of IPL matches and now BSNL jumped the wagon. The state-run telecom operator has announced this offer with two of its broadband plans, which are quite affordable.

These partnerships will allow users to watch matches on smartphones, but what if anyone wants to watch movies or match on the big screen. So, in case if you are looking for ways that will help you to download the Disney+ Hotstar on televisions, then you should follow these steps.

Step 1: First, you need to check the menu and open the Google Play Store on smart television.

Step 2: Then, you have to search for a Disney+ Hotstar application on the smart television.

Step 3: After that, you have to look for the install button and, then you have click on that button to download the application.

But, if anyone wants to watch shows or movies offline on Android and iOS devices, then he or she should follow some steps.

Step 1: You need to check that you are online or not

Step 2: You need to open the application and look for the movie or show you want to watch offline.

Step 3: After that, you have to see that movie or show is available for download or not.

Step 4: Once it is done, you have checked the menu button and click on the My Downloads section.

Step 5: After that, you'll see that your content is downloaded and now can see movies or shows offline. In fact, you can also remove the downloaded movie or show from that section.

Best Mobiles in India