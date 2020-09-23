ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Watch Content From Disney+ Hotstar On Smart TVs

    By
    |

    Recently, Reliance Jio and Airtel have joined hands with Disney+ Hotstar to offer live streaming of IPL matches and now BSNL jumped the wagon. The state-run telecom operator has announced this offer with two of its broadband plans, which are quite affordable.

    How To Watch Content From Disney+ Hotstar On Smart TVs

     

    These partnerships will allow users to watch matches on smartphones, but what if anyone wants to watch movies or match on the big screen. So, in case if you are looking for ways that will help you to download the Disney+ Hotstar on televisions, then you should follow these steps.

    Step 1: First, you need to check the menu and open the Google Play Store on smart television.

    Step 2: Then, you have to search for a Disney+ Hotstar application on the smart television.

    Step 3: After that, you have to look for the install button and, then you have click on that button to download the application.

    But, if anyone wants to watch shows or movies offline on Android and iOS devices, then he or she should follow some steps.

    Step 1: You need to check that you are online or not

    Step 2: You need to open the application and look for the movie or show you want to watch offline.

    Step 3: After that, you have to see that movie or show is available for download or not.

    Step 4: Once it is done, you have checked the menu button and click on the My Downloads section.

    Step 5: After that, you'll see that your content is downloaded and now can see movies or shows offline. In fact, you can also remove the downloaded movie or show from that section.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: disney hotstar
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X