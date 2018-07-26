How to watch the longest Lunar Eclipse from anywhere in the world

Do you remember last time when the moon turn red? Have you seen that beautiful Eclipse that time? If not then don't world there is one more coming on July 27, when the moon will again change its color to red and get dark as it passes through the shadow of Earth blocking the sun. It's been said that this time moon will stay dark longer than ever.

Folks from East Africa, the Middle East and a region of Central Asia, India and north parts of southern Russia will get a spectacular view of the blood moon. China and South America might get a glimpse of the eclipse, and billions of people across the rest of the planet won't be able to witness the moon.

But if you are in the above-mentioned regions then you will be lucky enough to witness this astronomical event. But what if there is a cloudy situation and you won't be able to see it properly. In this case, you can use your smartphone. Here is how you can watch blood moon on your iOS and Android devices.

How to watch Lunar Eclipse on your iOS and Android devices

The Weather Channel has announced that it is going to host a live stream of the Lunar Eclipse on its app which is available for both iOS and Android. The live streaming will start at 4 pm EDT on July 27. So you have to download the app and watch the live streaming of it.

The Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands is also conducting a live stream of the event from its observatory on their YouTube channel. You can watch the live stream here also.

By any chance neither of these options works for you then we can recommend you to make a friend in the region and ask them to Skype you in. This event is free to share as widely as you can.

So this is how you can watch the live stream of the so-called blood moon on July 27. Try not to miss the event as it is going to be very beautiful.