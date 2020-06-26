Jio Call History: How to Get Jio Call History Details How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in the country and is adding new customers every day. In fact, the company is going to add more subscribers, thanks to its attractive features and services. So, in that way, we will tell you about its one of the best features, where you can check your call history online. The feature allows you to check the history of data, call, and SMS via the MyJio application.

How To Check Call History

Step 1: First, you have to check and log in to My Jio application from Jio number.

Step 2: Now, you have to tap on the Statement on the screen.

Step 3: Then, you have to tap on the View Now button and to select the dates.

Step 4: After that, you have to click on usage charges, where you'll see all three options, such as Data, Voice, and SMS.

Step 5: Then, you have click on the Voice part to find out the details about your calls.

In fact, the feature gives you two more options, where you can download the statement, and ask for an email to get details. Besides, the company allows you to contact customer care, to get this service done. All you need to dial 198 and tell the specific date to get the information.

However, you need to give them basic details, and they will verify that. After verifying the details, customer care executives will share the call history and recording.

Apart from this feature, the company allows you to check calls history of other Jio numbers too.

Here's How To Check Call History Of Another Number

Step 1: You need to login to MyJio Account, then you need to check the go to the link for a new account.

Step 2: Then you have written another Jio number to find out the details.

Step 3: Once it is done, you will get an OTP, after entering the OTP, you have to link the accounts.

Step 4: Then, you'll see three options, such as Voice, Calls, and SMS.

Step 5: After that, you need to click on the voice part to know about the call history.

Best Mobiles in India