Paytm Extends Its Postpaid Services To Kirana Stores: How To Use How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Paytm has expanded its postpaid service in the country. The company has joined hands with local grocery stores. Under this partnership, users can now purchase milk, groceries, and other essential items for the home from kirana along with big outlets, such as Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, Shoppers Stop, Reliance Fresh, and Haldiram.

In addition, the company has extended this facility to Domino's, Tata Sky, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer's, and many more. Apart from that, you'll get this service with Paytm Shopping. This means that you don't need to withdraw money and the ATM card to buy products from these outlets.

Besides, Paytm has increased the credit limit, and now the user can purchase up to Rs. 100,000. So, you can buy big items like furniture, electronics, and many more.

For the unaware, Paytm has introduced this postpaid feature to offer digital credit to users. The company has joined with ICICI bank to launch these services in the country. This service enables users to pay payments. They have to return the money to Paytm in the same month.

However, there is a complete procedure to use Paytm Postpaid services. These steps will help you to use and make payments via Paytm Postpaid services.

Step 1: You need to log into your Paytm account first.

Step 2: Then, you'll see the Postpaid banner at the home screen.

Step 3: After that, you have to click the banner and tap on Postpaid services, and this procedure will help you to complete the procedure.

Step 4: Then, you have to set your passcode.

Paytm Introduces Three Variants: Details

Meanwhile, Paytm has launched three variants, i.e. Lite, Delite, and Elite. The postpaid Lite allows you to spend Rs. 20,000, while Delite and Elite offer credit facility up to Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1,00,000. To avail these services users need to fill their KYC form. Notably, Paytm announced that it will expand its Postpaid services in the coming days. This means the company will add new features.

Best Mobiles in India