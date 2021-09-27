Reliance Jio Offering 20% Cashback With Prepaid Plans: Here's How To Get It How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is making a lot of changes in its prepaid plans. The telecom operator has now come up with a new offer for the upcoming festive season. Reliance Jio is making changes to its famous and affordable packs.

Notably, the new changes are already live on the website and are available for all users. The benefits are available with three packs that are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 555, and Rs. 599. These plans now come up with a 20 percent cashback offer. So, let's find out the new offers that are available with these packs.

Reliance Jio New Offers With Prepaid Plans

The Rs. 249 offers a 20 percent cashback offer. It includes 2GB of data per day for 28 days (which means 56GB of data), 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling. It includes Jio apps access, including JioCloud, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCinema.

The Rs. 555 is valid for 84 days, where users are getting 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages every day, unlimited calling, JioCloud, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCinema access. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 599, where users will get 2GB of data every day, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling. It includes access to all Jio applications.

However, there is a catch. This offer is available for users who are recharging their number with the company's app and website. Notably, the company does not offer the same benefit with any other pack.

This is the second time when India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has made changes in the plans in the last 15 days. Earlier, the telecom operator announced extra data with three packs that are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 888, and Rs. 2,599. This move by India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio clearly shows that it is trying its best to retain users that are using these plans.

In fact, Reliance Jio is the only operator that offers prepaid packs at the most affordable rates. The company also offers Disney+ Hotstar for free with some packs. All these packs are already available on the website and the application.

