ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

10 Fortnite tips and tricks every player should know

Fortnite is now available for select Android smartphones for free of cost

By

Related Articles

    The genre of Battle Royale has not been in the spotlight more than now. You keep running into people with their head buried in their phones everywhere you go. While PUBG has made waves in the smartphone circles. The popularity of Fortnite when it comes to PC gaming is undeniable.

    10 Fortnite tips and tricks every player should know

    If you are a rookie who is looking for tips on how to get started without being bogged down by the trivialities of what is endearingly termed “rookie mistakes” or if you are a veteran of thousand battles who know their way around the field and are looking for a quick refresher to perfect your game, we might have something for you as well.

    Jumping to safe locations

    If you are a beginner, it always wise to jump into a less crowded area. Avoiding highly-populated and well-known places is the key. This is because this was people tend to jump to more often. Fatal Fields, Greasy Grove, Lazy Links, Pleasant Park, and Tomato Town are some of the best locations to start off in.

    Building your team faster

    Building a team that is well balanced and capable of dealing with any scenario that the game or opponents could throw at you is the key to surviving in the game.

    Keep moving

    This holds true for all shooting games. It's harder to shoot you if they can't see where you are.

    Make use of windows

    If you don't want to get surrounded, it would be wise to hide behind the windows of houses to shoot at enemies and use the walls as cover.

    Natural cover

    Since you will not have items in your inventory at the beginning of the game, making use of natural things available in the game like trees, in-game buildings and walls to protect you from damage is the best way to go.

    Keep the doors closed.

    All doors open on their own, but what new players might not notice is that they do not close on their own. This will help you lure in players who might come knocking looking for loot. A closed door is often equated with an unvisited house or building possibly brimming with loot.

    Keeping your inventory clean

    Items are picked up automatically in Fortnite. It would be a good idea to keep an eye on what you have picked up and get rid of the things that you don't need. You should focus on picking up better weapons and health items.

    Do not reload weapons during a fight.

    Switching weapons is faster than reloading your weapons. It would be an efficient method to keep your guns reloaded and switch them during fights.

    Explosives

    Explosives help you bring your enemies out of their cover and a panicked enemy is always easier to take out.

    Shield potions over bandages

    It takes about 5 minutes to apply bandages and they get you 15 health points. On the other hand, a shield potion will give you 25 shields in just 2 seconds with a total of 250 out of a possible 250 points.

    Read More About: fortnite news tips and tricks
    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue