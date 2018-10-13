10 Fortnite tips and tricks every player should know

Jumping to safe locations

If you are a beginner, it always wise to jump into a less crowded area. Avoiding highly-populated and well-known places is the key. This is because this was people tend to jump to more often. Fatal Fields, Greasy Grove, Lazy Links, Pleasant Park, and Tomato Town are some of the best locations to start off in.

Building your team faster

Building a team that is well balanced and capable of dealing with any scenario that the game or opponents could throw at you is the key to surviving in the game.

Keep moving

This holds true for all shooting games. It's harder to shoot you if they can't see where you are.

Make use of windows

If you don't want to get surrounded, it would be wise to hide behind the windows of houses to shoot at enemies and use the walls as cover.

Natural cover

Since you will not have items in your inventory at the beginning of the game, making use of natural things available in the game like trees, in-game buildings and walls to protect you from damage is the best way to go.

Keep the doors closed.

All doors open on their own, but what new players might not notice is that they do not close on their own. This will help you lure in players who might come knocking looking for loot. A closed door is often equated with an unvisited house or building possibly brimming with loot.

Keeping your inventory clean

Items are picked up automatically in Fortnite. It would be a good idea to keep an eye on what you have picked up and get rid of the things that you don't need. You should focus on picking up better weapons and health items.

Do not reload weapons during a fight.

Switching weapons is faster than reloading your weapons. It would be an efficient method to keep your guns reloaded and switch them during fights.

Explosives

Explosives help you bring your enemies out of their cover and a panicked enemy is always easier to take out.

Shield potions over bandages

It takes about 5 minutes to apply bandages and they get you 15 health points. On the other hand, a shield potion will give you 25 shields in just 2 seconds with a total of 250 out of a possible 250 points.