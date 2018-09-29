ENGLISH

5 tips to improve lousy photos clicked using your iPhone

Apple iPhone XS Max has a dual camera setup with a wide angle and a telephoto sensor

    Photographs are more than just a tool of vanity, they are often a token that summarizes the moment at which they were captured. Browsing through photographs lets you remember how you felt when the picture was taken, the place the picture was taken, the people you took the picture with and or maybe just how good you looked when the picture was taken. Regardless of what personal triggers photos ignite within you, the one common aspect of photos is that bad ones always leave you in a state of mind that is less than satisfied.

    5 tips to improve lousy photos clicked using your iPhone

    iPhones are amazing for capturing those oh-so-perfect moments. But despite how good they are, there are often factors involved that bring the quality of photos down. But paying heed to the tips given below can really up your photography game.

    Tweaking your picture

    If a picture you took hasn't come off the way you expected it to, you can go to Apple's Photos app, open the picture and click on the Edit button that is available at the upper-right corner of the screen. In Edit mode, a wand-shaped enhance button can be used to brighten up the image or to enhance the color. If automatic fixes aren't your cup of tea, choose the dial-shaped Adjustments icon that is available on the right side.

    Let there be light

    You get three main categories under the Adjustments icon, Light, Color, and B&W. Choosing a category will help you see all the things that you can control under that particular category. Under the Light category, you can fiddle with the photo's Brilliance, this setting makes the picture look much more vibrant, this is done without intensifying the color saturation. You can also adjust the overall exposure of the image and control the amount of detail visible in the Highlights (bright areas) and the Shadows (dark parts). You can also control the Contrast, this is the scale difference between the photo's light and dark areas.

    Color

    The overall intensity or saturation of the color in a photo can be adjusted by using the preview sliders in the Color category. You can control the amount of contrast between two colors in an image.

    Crop

    Photos often lose their shine if they look crowded or cluttered with unwanted elements that might get included in the image that you capture. You can use the crop tool and drag the corners around the part of the picture that you wish to keep.

    Dialing it back

    Tweaking and controlling settings are often times a touch and go sort of thing, it's not an exact science when you take it a bit too far with the fiddling you do in the Edit button, all you have to do is use the Cancel or Revert button to go back to the original state.

    Even if you have saved an edited picture, you can restore it to its unedited state by hitting the Edit button and choosing Revert to Original.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
