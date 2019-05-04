5 ways to transfer data from laptop/PC to Android phone

USB Cable

The move to USB-C has left a lot of old USB cables redundant but the USB-C to USB-A cables that phones come with making it easy to transfer files between phones and laptops.

The steps are as follows:

a) Connect your phone to the PC

b) Click on the notification on your Android device labeled ‘Charging this device via USB.'

c) Under the option named Use USB for, choose File Transfer

The same procedure can be used for Mac as well, the only extra step is that you will need to install the Android File Transfer software.

Through Cloud Accounts

The Google Account on your phone gives you access to 15GB of cloud storage space. Install the Google Drive app on your laptop. You can also use Dropbox or Microsoft's OneDrive. When you set up Google Drive, after signing in, choose ‘Back up all file types' and then click Next.

On the next screen, choose Advanced Settings at the bottom. Choose Sync My Drive to this computer and then tap on OK.

This will create a Google Drive folder on your computer and everything in this folder syncs to and from your Drive account. If you wish to upload files to your phone, you just need to move them into the Drive folder. You can make the files available offline or download it on to your phone.

Email and messaging apps

Gmail limits you to 25MB in terms of the size of the attachments, WeTransfer allows you to send 2GB for free with no registration. Head to wetransfer.com, enter your email address and then drag your files into the browser window and hit send. The files are encrypted for security and get deleted after seven days.

Using Bluetooth

Bluetooth is the best bet if you only have smaller files to transfer. To send a file over Bluetooth from your Windows 10 laptop to your phone, you will need to pair the two devices. Go to Settings>Devices and hit the toggle to turn on Bluetooth. Make sure it's enabled on your phone. Go to Add Bluetooth or other device > Bluetooth and find your phone. Select it, click on Connect on your PC and then Pair on your phone to complete the process. To share a file over Bluetooth, go to Settings>Devices>Send or receive files via Bluetooth>Send files. And then choose the file you want to share.

Using Wi-Fi

This is the fastest option available and the best one to use for large files. Portal by Pushbullet is an app that you will need to install on your phone. Open a web browser on your laptop or desktop and go to portal.pushbullet.com where you will see a unique QR code. Open the Portal on your phone, click Scan and point it at your OR code to scan it. This establishes a direct wireless connection between your phone and desktop or laptop. You will need to do this every time you need to transfer files.

AirDroid and Feem are great options as well.