9 tips and tricks to fix pairing issue with Fire TV Stick remote after reset

RESTART FIRE TV STICK

Try to restart your TV. There are two ways to restart. The first way is to simply unplug the device, then plug it back to the main. By doing this, you can sort many common problems. The next way is to use your fire stick remote to restart. Press simultaneously the select and play/pause buttons for 5 seconds. Restart the device by selecting from the menu option. Once it gets restarted, try repairing your remote by pressing the play/pause button.

REMOVE BATTERY FROM REMOTE

Try changing the batteries since some remote functions only on brand new batteries. Or take the batteries out, and keep them out for 10 - 20 seconds. Then, assemble the batteries back into its place. Sometimes, the dirt also assembles in the compartment preventing the action. Clean the metal connectors with tissue or clean cloth.

CHECK THE DEVICE, WHETHER IT’S PAIRED.

Understand the reason behind your remote not working. Check whether the device is properly paired with the fire stick. This can be identified by checking the settings. Select the settings menu, then select the controller and the Bluetooth device. Then go back to the Fire TV remote. If your device is connected, it will be shown.

CHECK FOR LOCKED BUTTONS

Sometimes, the buttons get stuck and so it fails to respond. So try checking the buttons whether it is attached or not.

KEEP DISTANCE FROM OTHER FIRE TV STICKS

When pairing the remote, keep in mind to move away from other fire TV sticks. If it is on, it may interfere. Switch it off, reboot and then pair your TV.

RESET REMOTE

Switch off the TV, then press the menu button 3 times, back button once and from the navigation ring, left key, all at once. Turn the fire TV stick after releasing the buttons. Then pair the remote on the pairing screen for 20-40 seconds.

DONT MIRROR

The fire stick can be used to other device screens too. If this feature is active, you cannot use it your remote. Press to stop using mirror display and then use your remote.

USE THE APP

After using many methods, if you still experience issues, try using the app instead. Use Android or iOS from your smartphone and use it as a remote.

TRY ANOTHER REMOTE

The last resort is trying another remote. Either buy another one or repair your remote. Since the fire TV remote works on any fire TV stick, you can also borrow to check whether it is properly paired.