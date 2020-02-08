A Simple Trick For Nova Launcher Users To Hide Apps On Android Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Our Mobile phones are of great help to us as we can use it for everything, from accessing media to banking. We tend to download a lot of apps on our phones but we don’t want others to see some of them in the fear of judging us. We safely hide those apps so that when we lend it to someone, they don’t get to know about the apps and don’t judge us. You don’t have to click on the home screen icon to access the app. A widget or a gesture will be enough to access or launch the app and can hide the app icon from the app drawer itself.

The default home screen app won’t allow you to do this, the one that comes pre-installed. But you can do so with Nova Launcher. After you complete the entire set up, you can give it to anyone and they will not be able to find anything.

Step 1: Firstly, you should download Nova Launcher. It is commonly known as Nova launcher prime. The base Nova Launcher App should be downloaded first and then you can purchase and install the prime add on or version to it. You can do that from Google Store itself.

Step 2: The Hide Apps Menu should be found after you have the paid version of the Nova Launcher Prime. You will have to long-press in any empty space on your home screen itself and then click on Settings cog. Then go to App & Widgets drawer and scroll till the down of it. You can find Hide Apps in the Drawer Groups section. When you will be opening the menu, you can easily find the apps that you can hide.

Step 3: To hide the apps from the app drawer, click in the boxes next to the apps to select them and you can hide them from there. After choosing that, you can press the navigation bar and complete it. When you click on the back arrow in the top left corner, you should ignore the screen. Then you can hit on the back button instead. Then you can easily go to the App & Widgets drawer menu.

Step 4: Open the app drawer to see the apps that you have already hidden. Steps 2 & 3 should be repeated again if you can still see the apps there.

Home screen apps cannot be hidden. You can hide only those that are in the app drawer. Remove the icon from the home screen also if you wish to make the app look completely invisible. You can use the Nova’s App Drawer search to look for the app that you have hidden.

With Nova Launcher Prime, hiding apps from prying eyes becomes very easy. It can protect both inappropriate apps as well as redundant apps. You can follow the steps and check out the results instantly with the help of this app.

